The agency responsible for long-range transportation planning for the Treasure Valley is asking the Legislature to repeal a 2009 law that says high-occupancy vehicle lanes, a tool to deal with traffic congestion, are only allowed in Idaho counties with 25,000 or fewer residents. The current law says only those low-population counties that also contain a resort city can designate such lanes.
“The goals are a reduction in travel time and a reduction in congestion,” said Ken Burgess, lobbyist for the Community Planning Association of Southwestern Idaho, or COMPASS; he said the lanes are also commonly called carpool lanes. “There are areas of our state in which traffic congestion is increasing, and it’s expected to worsen over the next few years,” Burgess said. “Those areas are not in counties of 25,000 population and less.”
He noted the “silliness” of only allowing a traffic-congestion tool to be used in sparsely populated areas.
Matt Stoll, executive director of COMPASS, told the Senate Transportation Committee this afternoon Thursday that COMPASS is currently working on an update of its 20-year long-term transportation plan for Ada and Canyon counties. The two counties currently have a combined population of about 723,000; by 2040, projections show it rising to 1,075,000. Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, asked why HOV lanes weren’t included in the current project that’s been adding lanes to the I-84 corridor in Ada and Canyon counties.
"It was specifically excluded because it's illegal at this time," Stoll said.