When COMPASS Principal Planner Carl Miller moved to the Treasure Valley, people would complain about the lack of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Now, there’s one in Meridian, near where In-N-Out Burger is considering an Idaho location.
There are many challenges with managing growth, but this is an example of the benefits that come with increased growth: The region has a population base to support certain stores and events. New 2022 COMPASS population estimates suggest the growth isn’t going to stop.
“We’ve seen our ebbs and flows and swings in the valley,” Miller said. “This is definitely a high-growth era.”
For Miller, the biggest surprise in COMPASS’s 2022 population estimates is the tremendous rate of growth.
Ada and Canyon counties grew 7.8% from 2020 to 2022, from 726,000 to over 781,000, an increase of about 55,000 people.
For context, if the growth rate continued at a little over 7%, the Treasure Valley's population would double in a decade.
