Eagle Road traffic
Northbound traffic remains backed up along Eagle Road south of Fairview Avenue in Meridian, even as lights are green, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho will be working to gather more state and local revenue to pay for transportation projects to help cut a $235 million funding shortfall in Ada and Canyon counties, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The regional planning agency, known as Compass, released its legislative priorities Monday. The goals include an increase in the state motor fuels excise tax; providing counties and cities authority over their sales taxes (otherwise known as the local option); dedicated funding for public transportation, cycling and pedestrian pathways; and a statewide statute to ban handheld cellphone use while driving.

Compass is also supporting implementing a mileage-based fee structure for heavy vehicles travelling on state and local roadways, giving municipalities the power to create High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, and matching the state fuels tax to the rate of inflation. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

