Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, presents his bill, HB 429, to the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021; it would allow exemptions from all health safety rules in schools at parents' option.
At the House State Affairs Committee this morning, committee Chair Brent Crane, R-Nampa, gave the sponsors of the three bills on the agenda 5 minutes each to present their bills, and now is taking testimony on all three. He said he has 15 people signed up to testify in person, four virtually, and 14 written.
The bills include HB 429 from Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; its Statement of Purpose says, “To protect the rights of children to attend public schools, to provide exemption from mandates for mask wearing, Plexiglas enclosures, or other medical interventions for medical, religious, or personal reasons, which cannot be denied. No person will create limitations on participation or activity in any school programs on the basis of such exemption.”
HB 412 from Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, was described as a “civil rights bill,” forbidding “discrimination based on immunization status” in public accommodations, by employers, or by government. It’s modeled after a Montana law and includes exemptions for schools and health care facilities.
HB 414 from Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, would amend the Idaho Human Rights Act to add a new section guaranteeing a right to “refuse medical treatment of any kind” based on religious beliefs, and forbids anyone, including employers and government, from questioning the sincerity of those beliefs.
You can watch live here; so far, there's been in-person testimony both for and against the bills, including from a high school student who opposed Nate's bill and said she wants COVID safety measures preserved so her school can stay open. Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee, after much debate and some fireworks, approved HB 417 from Rep. Jason Monks this morning on workers compensation, making employers liable for injuries arising from employer-mandated vaccinations under Idaho's workers compensation system, and sent it to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass."
And the Senate State Affairs Committee held an informational hearing on four bills, drawing public testimony including opposition to bills proposing new exemptions from vaccine mandates by people who said they didn't go far enough and that there shouldn't be exemptions, just no mandates. I'll have more on that hearing later from Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, who covered the hearing.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.