After two days of testimony, the Senate Education Committee passed a bill to create an education savings account in an effort to increase school choice in Idaho; opponents worry it will divert too much funding from public schools.
The committee voted 6-3 to approve the legislation. Five of the senators who voted in favor were sponsors or co-sponsors of the bill.
SB 1038 would cost approximately $45 million from the state general fund to create a savings account that parents of K-12 students who aren’t enrolled in public school, or won’t be once they can access funds, could use for educational expenses; sponsors predict it will serve about 6,600 students. An estimated $3 million would be used for administering the program and $2 million to create the digital platform from which it would run.
During the hours of testimony, spanning meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, many of the opponents said it would siphon money from ailing public schools toward institutions that lack accountability or transparency for their curriculum or outcomes, while proponents said it would give more Idahoans the chance to pursue homeschooling or private school. Those who provided testimony included current and former educators, rural residents, a representative from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and associations representing administrators, rural schools and teachers.
