Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, answer questions about HB71, which would ban providing cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgeries to minors.
After two hours of emotional and at-times contradictory testimony, the House Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to pass a bill that prohibits providing transgender care to those under 18.
HB 71, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, amends state law that bans genital mutilation to include bans on providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgeries to minors who have gender dysphoria.
Skaug told committee members that some gender-affirming treatment can cause sterilization, and in the past the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the right to procreate as a fundamental right.
Testimony on the bill was nearly evenly split between those in favor and against.
Several health care professionals testified on the bill, some who said that there wasn’t enough evidence that the gender-affirming care helped, and that it could cause long-term complications, and others who said that the care has helped their patients and is done through evidence-based guidelines provided by major physicians' organizations and associations.