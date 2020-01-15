The Department of Health and Welfare’s rules have mostly been reapproved, although not without some controversy and a couple of attempts to remove some rules dealing with vaccinations and child protective services investigations, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The House Health and Welfare Committee voted 8-5 to renew one set of administrative rules and 10-3 to renew another. A proposal to ax a controversial meningitis booster requirement for 12th-graders that was added to the administrative code last year failed by a single vote. A proposal from Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, to get rid of a provision dealing with the procedure in child protective services investigations failed on an 8-5 vote.
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com.