The District 19 Democratic Legislative Committee is inviting applicants for Rep. Mat Erpelding’s House seat, from which he is resigning on Friday. “Representative Erpelding played a vital role in activating Democratic engagement in District 19,” Chrystal Allen, District 19 chair, said in a news release. The committee thanked Erpelding for “his incredible service to our community and to the entire state of Idaho,” and said, “His time as a representative for District 19 Seat A and House Democratic Leader has improved the lives of Idahoans across the state and his political leadership has elevated Democratic values and substantially helped our party.”
Prospective applicants are asked to submit a resume and letter of intent detailing their vision for District 19. The application and supplemental questions are online at https://idahodistrict19.com/. Applications are due by Dec. 11, after with the committee will review them and hold in-person interviews starting Dec. 14. A final list of three nominees will be submitted to the governor no later than Dec. 21, as required by state law.