ID_Legislation_1st_Day__375.jpg Nichols Lenney visit on Sen floor

Senators, including new Sens. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, center, and Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, right, visit during the organizational session of the Legislature on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

 Photo by Jim Max

The Senate Education Committee voted Tuesday to introduce legislation that would create an educational savings account for Idaho families that would pay for a variety of education-related costs, including private school tuition. 

Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, presented the proposal, telling the committee that students' educational needs are not currently being met by the available educational options. 


