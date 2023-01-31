...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Senators, including new Sens. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, center, and Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, right, visit during the organizational session of the Legislature on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
The Senate Education Committee voted Tuesday to introduce legislation that would create an educational savings account for Idaho families that would pay for a variety of education-related costs, including private school tuition.
Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, presented the proposal, telling the committee that students' educational needs are not currently being met by the available educational options.
Nichols and Sens. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa; Scott Herndon, R-Sagle; and Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, introduced the concepts of the proposal at a town hall meeting earlier this month. The topic of "school choice" as been a major subject of debate for the current session, with opponents arguing that it will siphon needed funding away from public schools and hurt rural communities.
More information about the topic of school choice and the current educational savings account proposed legislation can be found online here.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, was the lone committee member who voted against introducing the legislation. It will later get a hearing in the committee.