The House State Affairs Committee, in a party-line vote, approved a proposal to eliminate the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee and move oversight of the Office of Performance Evaluations to the Legislative Council, in a move that its sponsor says will eliminate red tape and its opponents say will undermine the non-partisan nature of the office.

The bill would also reduce the votes needed to approve a director of the office and alter the language regarding the office’s conduct and issuance of evaluations.


