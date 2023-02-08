Rep. Megan Blanksma speaks during a hearing before the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday at the State Capitol. Blanksma said she thought the minority party was overrepresented in the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee.
The House State Affairs Committee, in a party-line vote, approved a proposal to eliminate the bipartisan Joint Legislative Oversight Committee and move oversight of the Office of Performance Evaluations to the Legislative Council, in a move that its sponsor says will eliminate red tape and its opponents say will undermine the non-partisan nature of the office.
The bill would also reduce the votes needed to approve a director of the office and alter the language regarding the office’s conduct and issuance of evaluations.
Eight community members testified in the HB 68’s hearing on Tuesday morning, all in opposition.
“Nothing changes here with regards to transparency,” House Majority Leader Megan Blanskma, R-Hammett, told committee members. “This is just more reflective of what the actual Legislature looks like.”
JLOC, which would be eliminated by the bill, is the state’s only committee evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. Legislative Council, which oversees management of responsibilities of the Legislature, is made up of the Senate pro tempore, House speaker, majority and minority leaders from both parties, and four senators and representatives, two from each party.
Blanksma said she thought the minority was overrepresented in JLOC. The committee, created in 1993, can authorize the OPE to conduct independent performance evaluations of state agencies and programs. The office has been nationally recognized for its work.
