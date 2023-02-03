Lawmakers voted Wednesday to accept the governor’s recommended change in employee compensation of 4% merit-based increases with an additional 6% for law enforcement; the recommendation will go to the budget writing committee.
The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee entertained three separate motions for how to handle the change in state employee pay for fiscal year 2024, before settling on the one included in Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal.
It would cost an estimated $39.6 million in state general funds, according to the Legislative Services Office. The two Democrats on the committee voted against this proposal, arguing the state needed to do more about turnover and the impacts of inflation.
Before making their decision, committee members heard testimony and more than 200 written comments from agency directors and employees respectively at its Jan. 18 meeting; most of the input bemoaned skyrocketing inflation and rising costs of living as well as high rates of turnover and difficulty recruiting and retaining employees at state agencies. In 2022, the state’s turnover rate was nearly 22%.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, proposed a 6% merit-based increase with an additional 4% for law enforcement. Another proposal first came forward from Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, which would have raised employee merit pay by $1.20 an hour with an additional 4% increase for public safety officers.
