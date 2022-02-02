The Idaho Commission on the Arts was established in 1966, Executive Director Michael Faison told JFAC this morning. “Every state and territorial jurisdiction has an agency such as ours, and here’s why: It’s about who we are as a people and who tells our stories,” he said. “These are the stories of who we are or were in our time, and it’s about the soul of our state. It’s about the work of our story tellers, our music, architecture, literature, theater, saddle-making, fiddling, classics. They’re part of us and we make sure that our children learn them. And they ground us as we face even uncertain futures and challenges … with confidence because we know who we are as a people.”
“It also doesn’t hurt that all that creative vitality is good for business,” he added. The commission supports that business in part through grants for the arts.
“Our budget picture has remained consistent and reliable over the past five years,” Faison told JFAC. “If we can’t provide more, we make what we provide more valuable by making it more reliable with fewer administrative barriers.”
With 10 authorized positions, the agency has held one federally-funded position open in order to distribute those funds directly as grants, Faison said.
The commission isn’t requesting any budget increases for next year, but does have a supplemental budget request for the current year, to spend a $766,000 award of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the National Endowment for the Arts for grants to local nonprofit arts organizations to help them through the pandemic.
“The pandemic has ... impacted arts organizations across the state,” Faison said, halting most live performances. “Many artists were laid off,” and about 30% of Idaho’s creative jobs in the arts were lost. “It was very significant loss,” Faison said. But very few arts organizations actually closed; instead, they contracted.
Many Idahoans stepped up to donate to arts organizations “even though they knew that they were going to be unable to perform that year,” Faison said. “That helped tide them over,” as did grants. “We’re hoping that next year, we’ll have a full court press of live performance and see more artists being reemployed.”
The latest round of grants is to help arts organizations with cash flow and working capital to keep them going, he said. “If approved, the entire amount will be issued ... as grants to arts organizations across the state.” Faison said his staff is “just waiting for the go-ahead.” There will be no additional costs to administer the grants.
Rep. Wendy Homan, R-Idaho Falls, told Faison, “I can’t thank you enough for the message you have shared today about telling the story of Idaho. We are in a period of rapid growth and expansion ... and we truly want to keep Idaho Idaho.” She cited cultural traditions in the arts and the way rural schools help convey those. “Your agency is key to that,” she said, adding that she’s excited about the latest grants. “I want to express our gratitude to you and your staff and your commission for the good work that you do.”
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, said, “Ditto from the whole committee.”