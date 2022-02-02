Margie Gonzales, executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, told legislative budget writers this morning, “Like the rest of the nation, Idaho is becoming more diverse, primarily because of its fast-growing Hispanic population. Hispanics remain the largest minority group in the state and the fastest-growing percentage of its population,” currently at 13% of the total population and up by 30% over the past decade, she said.
“While some of Idaho’s Hispanics are newcomers to the United States, most have families that have been here for generations,” Gonzales said. “Idaho’s Hispanic population is very diverse. Hispanics are represented at all income and education levels. They contribute to the state’s economy as business owners, employees and taxpayers. They are active participants in communities through schools, elections and home ownership. Hispanic students make up a growing share of enrollment in Idaho schools and universities,” and accounted for 18% of Idaho’s K-12 school enrollment in 2020-21, she said. However, “Hispanic administrators, teachers and staff made up only 3% of all employees.”
Gonzales reported that Idaho’s Hispanic students have a lower high school graduation rate than their non-Hispanic peers at 76% in 2020-21, but the four-year rate increased by nearly two percentage points.
“We’re starting to see an increase in our high school graduates, which really makes a strong impact on not only our workforce but also those continuing on with their education,” she told lawmakers. “We’re starting to see more of our youth go to technical school after high school, which is very promising.”
The commission also has been working to encourage communication with law enforcement, she said. It has a staff of three, and each year for the past 15 years has sponsored the largest student gathering in the state, the Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit. It started with 50 students, and now draws 2,000.
“We target 8th through 12th grade, but we’re really looking at juniors and seniors, to really plant that seed for them to see themselves on a college campus and start to think about life after high school,” Gonzales told lawmakers.
The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs was established by the Legislature in 1987. It serves as a liaison between the community and government entities, and works on economic, educational and social issues including substance abuse prevention among youth.
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said, “Most people in the state of Idaho don’t realize the impact the Hispanic community has. If it wasn’t for the Hispanic community when I was growing up, we wouldn’t have an agricultural industry here in this state. ... And now it’s just mainstream throughout every economic level, it’s so exciting to see from where it was when I was in school vs. now. So I appreciate your efforts.”
Gonzales responded, “I appreciate your support and the support of the committee.”
Gov. Brad Little is recommending a general fund budget of $258,600 for the commission next year; that’s up 3.3%, solely because of standard increases in every budget for employee compensation and benefit cost increases.