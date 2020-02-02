With high school graduation and go-on rates for Hispanic students lagging behind state averages, education was a top priority for lawmakers and educators who gathered last week for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Legislative Reception, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. "Too many Hispanic children in Idaho are falling behind," said Juan Alvarez, board chairman for ICHA.
"The high school graduation rate for Hispanics is 75%, the graduation rate for all high school students is 80% and the state average is 85%," he said. "The go-on rate for Hispanics in Idaho is below 10%, the statewide average is 45%. That is a huge discrepancy that must be addressed because it has such a lasting impact." You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.