Hundreds of people attended a Meridian Library District meeting in November 2022, demanding books be removed from the collection. The Idaho Commission for Libraries is not involved in local decisions on book collections.

The Idaho Board of Library Commissioners met virtually Thursday to approve some funding distribution for local libraries and prepare for the upcoming legislative session, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports."

The only action item Thursday was the approval of a $16,000 donation for the 2023 summer reading program. The donation, from the Idaho Scottish Rite Foundation, will be used to purchase 7,500 books to be distributed to public libraries for summer reading initiatives.


