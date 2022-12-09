Hundreds of people attended a Meridian Library District meeting in November 2022, demanding books be removed from the collection. The Idaho Commission for Libraries is not involved in local decisions on book collections.
The Idaho Board of Library Commissioners met virtually Thursday to approve some funding distribution for local libraries and prepare for the upcoming legislative session, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports."
The only action item Thursday was the approval of a $16,000 donation for the 2023 summer reading program. The donation, from the Idaho Scottish Rite Foundation, will be used to purchase 7,500 books to be distributed to public libraries for summer reading initiatives.
The Idaho Commission for Libraries took a bruising earlier this year when the House of Representatives narrowly passed HB 666, which could have criminally punished librarians for distributing what the Legislature deemed obscene materials to minors. That bill passed the House, though the Senate never took it up, effectively killing it.
Additionally, lawmakers shot down four drafts of the Idaho Commission for Libraries budget last legislative session over accusations that librarians were distributing obscene materials to children. Ultimately, the legislature approved a fifth draft after legislators cut about $3.8 million from its budget.
Commission for Libraries State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White told the board Thursday that she’s heard lawmakers may introduce another version of HB 666 in the 2023 session. She’s working to provide basic information to legislators on what the Commission for Libraries does and its role in the state.
Local libraries and school libraries elect trustees who are responsible for approving the collection in the library. If any resident wants to challenge a book in a local library, that issue is handled by local trustees and directors, not the Commission for Libraries.
Board member Michael Strickland said he’s heard a lot of confusion about what the Board does.
“It’s kind of sad that a contrived problem has been created,” Strickland said in the meeting. “(It’s) a battle and a war that doesn’t exist.”