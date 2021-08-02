Embattled Idaho state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who is running for lieutenant governor, engaged in a testy two-hour exchange with the House Ethics Committee on Monday, bristling at most of the questions she was asked and terming them “irrelevant” while also continuing to "absolutely" stand by all her actions in outing a young alleged rape victim.
Giddings is accused of “conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body,” for publicizing, both on her Facebook page and in a taxpayer-funded electronic newsletter to constituents, a post on the far-right website “Redoubt News” that included the name, photo and personal details of a 19-year-old House intern who accused another House member of rape.
“There is no victim,” Giddings, R-White Bird, declared to the committee. “There were no charges and there still are no charges to this day, is what I’m aware of.” She contended that the state’s constitutional protections for crime victims are therefore “irrelevant” to her case.
Boise Police have been investigating the allegations against former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who acknowledged sexual contact with the young intern but claimed it was consensual. He resigned after the Ethics Committee in April recommended he be suspended without pay from the House for the remainder of his two-year term.
Giddings, a von Ehlinger ally, called the ethics charges against the 38-year-old former representative a “blatant liberal smear job” in her constituent newsletter. She testified on von Ehlinger’s behalf to the Ethics Committee in April, defending her publicizing of the young woman’s information and saying, “I believe that everybody should be innocent until proven guilty, and that both sides of the story should be equally represented.”
At one point Monday, Giddings told Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, "If you're going to accuse me of playing games, do I have the opportunity to accuse you of playing games?"
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, the Ethics Committee chairman, responded, "I think you have, representative. ... There's still evasion going on here, in throwing things back at the counsel, accusing him of not going to a good law school and things like that. It's not giving the appearance of candor, and that's a concern. So I'd appreciate it if you'd answer the question."
"I've been very candid throughout this process," Giddings retorted.
All the other witnesses who were called to testify Monday strongly disagreed with Giddings’ position.
