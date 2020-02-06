A Colorado organization campaigning for criminal justice reform is urging the head of the state’s prison system to reject Idaho’s plan to potentially house more than 1,000 inmates at a private facility in Colorado, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The group also points to a recent poll of Colorado voters, finding 64% of the 698 polled think the state shouldn’t allow Idaho to contract with private prison giant CoreCivic to open a shuttered prison in eastern Colorado.
“The poll results are pretty clear,” Christie Donner, executive director of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, told the Idaho Press. “Colorado voters are not in support of this.”
