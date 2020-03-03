Rep. Gary Collins, commenting this morning on his decision to retire after his current term, said, “It’s just time – I put 20 years in. I think I’ve had an influence on things.” Collins, R-Nampa, is the chairman of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee, and he started this year’s session expressing very strong concerns about the plight of homeowners facing rising property taxes – yet his committee hasn’t even introduced any legislation on that, other than Rep. Mike Moyle’s one-year freeze on local government property tax collections. “We’re still working on it,” Collins said. “The session’s not over. There are some things – we are working on some things with the homeowners and the circuit breaker.”
Though House GOP leadership has been adamant this year about yesterday’s transmittal deadline, the often-soft deadline to transmit bills from one house to another, Collins said something still could come out of his committee “if Sen. Rice and I can work something out.” Rice, R-Caldwell, is the Senate tax chairman. “We are working on some things,” Collins repeated.
“It’s going to have to happen in the next few days,” he said. “Hopefully we can work something out.”