Higher education budget hearings in JFAC this morning opened with a report from the President’s Leadership Council, which consists of the presidents of all four of Idaho’s public four-year colleges and universities, all of whom were present. University of Idaho President C. Scott Green told lawmakers, “We have collaborated, and we are leading the state forward. ... We are beginning to see the impact of some of these combined efforts.”
He said higher education in Idaho is providing huge returns to the state economy, boosting earnings, jobs and economic activity. Working together, he said, the council, which also includes the presidents of the four community colleges, the state career-technical education administrator, and the executive director of the state Board of Education, has implemented changes to Idaho’s higher education system. “We’ve cut overhead and focused resources on our core mission of educating Idaho’s students.”
The institutions have initiated $77 million in permanent budget reductions, Green said, and cut 493 full-time positions. All four are going live in October of 2022 with a centralized procurement system that’s expected to save 10-20% on purchases. They’ve been “eliminating system redundancy and sharing our workforce,” he said.
Among the council’s focuses now: A campaign to improve Idaho’s go-on rate. “Our state has one of the lowest percentages of high school seniors going on to college in the nation, and that … must improve,” Green said. The marketing campaign is focusing on testimonials from students about how higher education “has change the trajectories of their lives.” They also are collaborating on joint cybersecurity degree programs and the “Online Idaho” platform for course-sharing.
All the college presidents also joined Green in a plea for funding to go along with legislatively approved state employee pay raises, known as CEC for Change in Employee Compensation. He said unfunded CEC increases have no funding sources at colleges and universities other than student tuition.
“The portion of the state’s budget allocated to higher education has decreased by about half since 1990,” he said, from more than 15% of the state’s budget to just 7.4%. He noted that lawmakers eliminated the “fund shift for CEC back in 2010,” and haven’t funded it since. That, he said, led to increases in tuition.
Green urged lawmakers to address this, “so that we can find a way to pay our people over the long term.” He said, “We rely on the support of our elected officials to help us keep tuition rates from rising and increasing the burden on our Idaho students.”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, asked for data on how much tuition has been raised since 2010. “What I’m very concerned about, we talk about a fund shift, to cover CEC or not,” she said. .”But what we’re really doing is a fund shift to our students, which is really an increase to our working families in Idaho – when we’re asking them to go on.”
Green called that “a great point,” and said, “In the last two years, we have not raised tuition and that was our point.”
Last year, he said, “All our institutions, we really split the CEC in half, so we only gave our employees half the increase so we can fund it. All four of us really have no choice,” he said, as the other college and university presidents all nodded.
Also up this morning: Budget hearings for Lewis-Clark State College and Boise State University. You can watch live here.