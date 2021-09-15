We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Dr. Ryan Cole addresses an audience in the Lincoln Auditorium of Idaho's state Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 15,, 2021.
Dr. Ryan Cole, the newly appointed Central District Health board member, spoke to a full Lincoln Auditorium at the state Capitol this afternoon, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Cole, who was recently the target of complaints to Idaho’s Board of Medicine over his unorthodox views on COVID-19, said the "intrusion" of politics into physician/patient relationships "must end." Cole told the audience policies interfering with that relationship "may actually constitute crimes against humanity."
Among other topics, Cole went on to discuss the infectiousness of the delta coronavirus variant — "Yes, it is real," he said — and he touted Vitamin D for fighting infections.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.