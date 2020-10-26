With temperatures dipping so low that Boise set a record-cold reading this morning, Bogus Basin has fired up its snowmaking guns for the season. The non-profit ski resort north of Boise reports that more than 1 million gallons of water was sprayed, in the form of man-made snow, onto two ski runs and the tubing hill over the weekend, as overnight temperatures on the mountain dropped as low as 12 degrees.
“Our team did a great job with the first snowmaking effort of the season,” Nate Shake, director of mountain operations, said in a news release on Sunday. “We will continue to take full advantage of the cold weather forecasted into next week by making snow around the clock as long as temperatures allow.”
The National Weather Service reported that Boise’s temperature briefly dipped to 17 degrees this morning, setting a new record low for the date. The previous record was 19 degrees on Oct. 26, 1878. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Bogus Basin has been expanding its snowmaking capabilities, and over the summer, laid more than 11,000 feet of pipe, doubling the number of front-side runs at the mountain resort with top-to-bottom snowmaking.
The season’s first man-made snow was blown onto Coaches Corner, Lower Ridge and the tubing hill, starting around 5 p.m. Saturday. Those will continue to be the snowmaking targets this week, the resort said, with operations then shifting to both upper and lower Ridge once the cold temperatures return.
Bogus Basin’s target date for opening to skiing and riding this year is Nov. 27 – or earlier if snow and weather conditions permit.