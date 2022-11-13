Early Snowpack

Snow covers the foothills above downtown Boise forming the start of an early snowpack, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.

“That’s nearly 20 degrees below normal, for Boise, so it’s definitely going to be chilly,” Lindquist said, presenting slides on the forecast for Saturday and Sunday during a meeting last week about the outlook for Idaho’s water supply over the next year. “The nice thing about this is we’ve got a fast start to our snowpack.”


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments