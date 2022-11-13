The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
“That’s nearly 20 degrees below normal, for Boise, so it’s definitely going to be chilly,” Lindquist said, presenting slides on the forecast for Saturday and Sunday during a meeting last week about the outlook for Idaho’s water supply over the next year. “The nice thing about this is we’ve got a fast start to our snowpack.”
The snow now blanketing Idaho’s mountains should stick around as the region is unlikely to experience significant warming soon, he said.
“Hopefully we can preserve this snowpack,” Lindquist said. “That would be an awesome way to start the snow accumulation season.” But it's not yet clear when Idaho will emerge from its drought. You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
