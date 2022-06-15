Coeur d’Alene police received numerous death threats and warnings that officers would be doxxed in the aftermath of the department’s Saturday arrest of 31 men suspected of being members of the white nationalist “Patriot Front” group and accused of conspiring to riot in the city, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Quinn Welsch.
Police Chief Lee White said his department was going through about 150 voicemails, about half of which contained ominous messages directed at law enforcement, including the doxxing threat of publicly posting the private information of police officers, such as their addresses and names of family members. The calls came from all over, including from as far away as Norway, he said.
The 31 suspected members of Patriot Front were discovered in the back of a U-Haul truck with a smoke grenade, riot gear and a strategic document detailing their would-be plans while apparently on their way to Saturday’s Pride event in Coeur d’Alene’s City Park.
“I think some of us were a bit surprised by not only the level of preparation that we saw, but the equipment that was curated and worn by those individuals, along with a large amount of equipment that was left in the (truck) when the stop happened,” White said. “That level of preparation is not something you see everyday.”