Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, who is co-sponsoring the new education policy bill that was introduced this afternoon in House Ways & Means with Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, when asked about the clause that appears to create a new class of banned books at Idaho universities, said, “Well, obviously, that’s not our intent.” He said, “If we have to amend the thing, we can do that. I’m just trying to get something that most people can tolerate.”
Crabtree said, “My goal is much more simple, and that is to get a budget passed and get out of here. This appeared to be a bill that no one likes, but some could tolerate.” But if it does create a new class of banned books that can’t be studied in Idaho universities no matter the context, he said, “That’s not gonna sail. That’s not the intent of what we’re trying to do.”
“A lot of people looked at this,” Crabtree said. “Everyone was trying to get their own little caveats in there. I don’t even know how that got in there.”
He said for most of those involved with working on the bill, the focus was on the final part, a new section of state law saying, “No moneys shall be expended by any school district, public charter school, or public institution of higher education for any education or program advocating sectarianism,” and an accompanying new definition of “sectarianism” that says, “For the purposes of this section, ‘sectarianism’ means a form of prejudice, discrimination, or hatred arising from attaching relations of inferiority and superiority to differences between subdivisions within a group.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who objected to introducing the bill based on that clause, said she’s requested an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion on the bill. “This all kind of got sprung on us,” she said, noting that she hadn’t seen the bill language before the Ways & Means Committee meeting at which it was introduced.
“The language in here just says you can’t talk about it at all, from any perspective,” she said. “Maybe we’re back to banning Huckleberry Finn. There’s plenty of racist content in ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin.’ … The fact that we can’t even put those books on a syllabus, it seems to put unmanageable restrictions on academic freedom.”
Rubel said, “We are really going down a dangerous path of totally restricting academic freedom here, apparently as a condition of keeping anything in the state funded.”
In addition to universities, the clause forbidding certain materials also would apply to “any school district, or any public school, including a public charter school.”
The Idaho Constitution forbids spending public school or higher education money on “anything in aid of any church or sectarian or religious society, or for any sectarian or religious purpose.” That clause has traditionally been read to prohibit state funds from going to private religious schools, or being used to promote in public schools the doctrine of any specific sect of any religion.
The previous version of the bill, which the committee considered on Friday but didn't introduce, called for prohibiting the teaching of "divisive concepts" in grades K-8, while allowing them to be taught at higher levels if they're presented in a "viewpoint neutral" fashion.