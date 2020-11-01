Health leaders in Idaho say if hospital capacity continues to decline, the state may need to activate its “crisis standards of care” plan to ration care, writes Rachel Cohen of Boise State Public Radio.
“We’re not in crisis conditions yet, but we are very close,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, the chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System, during a press conference on Tuesday.
This comes after the Utah Hospital Association said last week that it would likely need to start triaging care due to overwhelmed hospitals.
The Idaho Crisis Standards Of Care Plan outlines who to prioritize for care when there are scarce resources. Like that of nearly all other states, Idaho’s framework emphasizes a patient’s health, likelihood of survival and age when considering whether they should be prioritized for medical care such as access to a ventilator or medications.
Idaho health officials have said throughout the pandemic that moving to a crisis standards of care scenario is the last resort.
“If we have to execute crisis standards, then it’s a demonstration of the failure of the community and our leaders to step in and basically turn this situation around," Nemerson said.
