When Caldwell School District closed its schools in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Janeth Calderon was left with little more than her own cellphone's hotspot to teach her four children, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. "It's been challenging," Calderon said. But thanks to efforts within the school district, and a program through Idaho Business for Education, Calderon's family now has two laptops she can use to educate her children while schools are closed.
Idaho Business for Education, a nonprofit group comprised of hundreds of businesses dedicated to transforming Idaho's education system, launched a statewide initiative called the Community Activation Project to collect used computer devices to donate to Idaho school districts, and to partner with internet companies to provide hotspots for families without internet access.
IBE will accept laptops, tablets, desktops and any other devices that can connect schools to students, according to its website. The nonprofit is also looking for donations of keyboards, power cords and computer mouses.
IBE CEO Rod Gramer said 12,000 to 15,000 devices are needed statewide, and about 22,000 students are without internet access, according to information Idaho Business for Education gathered from school districts.
Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French said her district is short roughly 1,800 devices, and some 2,000 students lack internet access. About 65 Caldwell teachers also are in need of a device, she said.
You can read Bamer's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.