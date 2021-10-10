It’s long been assumed in Idaho that whenever the governor leaves the state, even for just a short period of time, the lieutenant governor fills in as acting governor.
The Idaho Constitution appears to say so, in Article IV, Section 12, which includes “absence from the state” among a list of reasons for passing the reins of state government to the lieutenant.
But a new Idaho Attorney General’s analysis, written in response to a request from the governor’s office, notes that when other states have tested similar constitutional language in court, the results have been evenly split: Half have found that “absence from the state” means physically leaving the state; but the other half have found those words to signify “effective absence,” meaning an absence that prevents the governor from fulfilling the duties of office.
There’s a big difference, especially in the modern age, with instant communication. In 1889, when the Idaho Constitution was written, physical absence also meant an inability to do the job.
“It wasn’t until 1915 that the first coast-to-coast telephone call was completed,” the Attorney General’s analysis notes in a footnote. The analysis calls the matter a “close question,” but concludes that the “effective absence” interpretation is “reasonable.”