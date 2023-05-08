Lava Ridge Wind Project

The Bureau of Land Management hosted a field tour in October for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Participants visited existing wind turbines situated on private land near Hagerman, Idaho. They viewed the wind turbines from various distances and assessed potential effects on the Minidoka National Historic Site.

 Screenshot from video/Idaho Capital Sun

After closing its 90-day comment period for the Lava Ridge Wind Project’s draft Environmental Impact Statement, the Bureau of Land Management must make revisions to release a final statement in the coming months in order for the project to move forward, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Mia Maldonado writes. 

The Lava Ridge Wind Project would consist of 400 turbines up to 740 feet in height and the associated infrastructure, including new roads, powerlines, substations, maintenance facilities and battery storage facilities. It would be located 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls. 


