The Bureau of Land Management hosted a field tour in October for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Participants visited existing wind turbines situated on private land near Hagerman, Idaho. They viewed the wind turbines from various distances and assessed potential effects on the Minidoka National Historic Site.
After closing its 90-day comment period for the Lava Ridge Wind Project’s draft Environmental Impact Statement, the Bureau of Land Management must make revisions to release a final statement in the coming months in order for the project to move forward, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Mia Maldonado writes.
The Lava Ridge Wind Project would consist of 400 turbines up to 740 feet in height and the associated infrastructure, including new roads, powerlines, substations, maintenance facilities and battery storage facilities. It would be located 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls.
Magic Valley Energy LLC — an affiliate of New York-based energy infrastructure company LS Power — seeks the BLM’s permission to build the project in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties on approximately 197,474 acres of federal, state and private land.
According to the draft impact statement, the developer chose the proposed location based on the quality of wind in the area, the power markets accessible by existing and planned transmission lines, and the absence of land use constraints.
The public comment period for the current phase of review ended on April 20, after the BLM added a 30-day extension to the initial deadline.