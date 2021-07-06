The Chronicle of Higher Education today published a story about Boise State University and its Idaho Freedom Foundation-fanned conflict this year with Republicans in the Idaho Legislature that’s detailed and far-reaching in its scope. Among the article’s anecdotes: Idaho lawmakers refused to meet with BSU President Marlene Tromp this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, if she wore a mask – even though she is the sole caretaker for her 93-year-old mother.
The article, by Chronicle senior reporter Vimal Patel, addresses everything from the anti-diversity letter from two dozen GOP House members that greeted Tromp when she arrived in Idaho in July of 2019, to the incident in which Big City Coffee departed the campus, to the subsequent impeachment of BSU’s student body president, to the fight over this year’s higher education budget in Idaho.
“As higher education has again become a punching bag in the national culture wars, lawmakers elsewhere have taken action against equity and inclusion programs and the teaching of critical race theory, or what state bills have vaguely called ‘divisive’ topics,” Patel writes. “But legislators in Idaho, where Republicans are the supermajority, are especially keen to prove their conservative bona fides. This spring, they set out to wrest millions of dollars from the state’s colleges explicitly as punishment for the institutions’ social-justice programming. Their main target? Boise State.”
“Meanwhile, student activists there were becoming more vocal about perceived injustices on campus. Tromp tried to avoid angering both groups, even as their demands increasingly left little room for compromise. Tromp is in an especially tight spot, given the mood in Idaho, but the national mood is such that college leaders elsewhere may soon find themselves in a similar bind.”
The article is online here; reading the full story requires signing up for a free online account. The Chronicle of Higher Education is a privately owned independent news outlet first formed in 1966 covering colleges and universities; it is based in Washington, D.C.