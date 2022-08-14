Widely reported claims that an Idaho education funding initiative actually would raise taxes by $570 million appear to be unfounded, and a drafting error in the initiative’s inflation factor originated in the Idaho Attorney General’s office.
“We now know it was an inadvertent typographical error that was made by our office in the Certificate of Review,” Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane told the Idaho Press in an email on Thursday. “The mistake is ours.”
Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects for the Tax Foundation, made the claims in a July 14 article headlined, “Idaho’s tax-hiking ballot measure is riddled with mistakes.” The claims were then picked up and trumpeted by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which opposes funding public education.
“It will hike taxes for nearly every Idahoan,” claimed IFF Legislative Affairs Director Fred Birnbaum on July 26.
The Quality Education Initiative, proposed by Reclaim Idaho, the same grassroots group that sponsored the successful 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative, would raise an additional $323.5 million a year for Idaho schools, according to an analysis by the state Division of Financial Management.
If approved by voters, the initiative would raise income taxes on the state’s highest earners and corporations — the exact opposite of the Legislature’s direction on tax policy for the past two years. The corporate income tax, currently at 6%, would go back to 8%, the level it was at from 1987 to 2000, before the recent spate of tax rate cuts. Without changing any other tax brackets, the initiative also would create a new top income tax bracket for Idahoans who earn more than $250,000 a year for an individual, or $500,000 for a married couple filing jointly, and tax just the portion that they earn over those amounts at a new top rate of 10.925%.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.