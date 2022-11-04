The city of Boise is taking advantage of legislation that passed during last year’s session that it hopes will ease the burden of property taxes on its residents.
According to a news release from the city, Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council approved $1.2 million to fund the city’s Property Tax Rebate Program. In turn, Boise homeowners who qualified for the state’s Circuit Breaker Program will also be eligible to receive a rebate for their remaining property tax bill.
The issue of soaring property taxes has grown considerably in recent years from concerned Idaho homeowners, yet HB 550 was one of the few property tax relief bills that passed during this year’s legislative session. With support from the city of Boise, the bill allows cities to start their own property tax relief programs, albeit by bearing the full cost out of their budgets.
The bill passed both chambers unanimously and was cosponsored by Mike Moyle, R-Star, and John Gannon, D-Boise.
“We know that property taxes have a real impact on our residents,” McLean said in a statement. “Which is why we take every available opportunity to get money back into the hands of Boiseans. This program is a first important step to providing financial relief to some of our residents, and I look forward to working to expand the program to more residents.”