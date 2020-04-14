An empty downtown Boise hotel might serve a new purpose during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. The city of Boise is in the process of finalizing a 30-day, month-to-month, lease with the Cottonwood Suites near Whitewater Park Boulevard to house those experiencing homelessness who are either sick with COVID-19 or are awaiting test results. As of Friday afternoon, there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents of Boise homeless shelters run by Interfaith Sanctuary and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Boise’s Our Path Home Administrator Maureen Brewer said the effort to use the hotel is a “second stage” of a plan from the city and local homelessness nonprofits to keep those without a place of their own safe during the pandemic.
You can read Carmel's full report here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.