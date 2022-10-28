Boise's most-photographed park — the lush Kathryn Albertson Park in downtown Boise — is seeing its foliage get trampled because visitors, in search of the perfect photos, aren't staying on the paths, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White.
”The traffic off of the trails to take photos is having an impact on the actual vegetation. And that is a problem,” said city Director of Boise Parks and Recreation Doug Holloway. “It’s destroying the vegetation. So, now it is dead vegetation and is not available for the different insects that rely on it for the pollinator perspective. It’s not available for some of the wildlife that either uses it for food purposes or is using it for, you know, cover while they’re in the park.”
”Kathryn Albertson is the most photogenic park that we have in our inventory,” Holloway said. “This time of year is a really good time of year to take pictures in just about every park we have."
But the city is pleading with visitors to stay on the paved trails, which were expanded in 2021 to allow even more great spots for viewing wildlife and foliage and shooting photos. You can read White's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
