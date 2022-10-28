Kathryn Albertson Park

Park visitors walk along a trail at Kathryn Albertson Park in Boise on Tuesday. Parks officials say visitors who leave the trails and venture into vegetation can harm the plants and wildlife.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise's most-photographed park — the lush Kathryn Albertson Park in downtown Boise — is seeing its foliage get trampled because visitors, in search of the perfect photos, aren't staying on the paths, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White.

”The traffic off of the trails to take photos is having an impact on the actual vegetation. And that is a problem,” said city Director of Boise Parks and Recreation Doug Holloway. “It’s destroying the vegetation. So, now it is dead vegetation and is not available for the different insects that rely on it for the pollinator perspective. It’s not available for some of the wildlife that either uses it for food purposes or is using it for, you know, cover while they’re in the park.”


