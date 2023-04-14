The Red Lion Hotel on Fairview Avenue in Boise is helping Interfaith Sanctuary house and care for individuals and families in need. The city of Boise approved nearly $2 million to keep the hotel in use for another year.
Since August, Gerri Graves has spent most of her time in her downtown Boise Red Lion hotel room, either writing or sewing, KTVB reporter Abby Davis writes.
“It’s enabled me to write a lot,” she said. “It’s also enabled me to keep sewing, which is a good distraction, especially if you have depression problems and with your body giving out on you.”
Graves is one of 15 medically fragile people living in Interfaith Sanctuary’s Red Lion hotel shelter. A dozen or so homeless families also call the shelter home, at least for the time being.
However, funding the hotel shelter, which opened in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hasn’t always been easy. Until Tuesday night, those people weren’t sure they would still have a roof over their heads.
City councilmembers voted to approve $1.8 million to keep the shelter open for the next year after Ada County recently denied the city’s request to extend its funding.
It has been a long, controversial back and forth between the city and the county. Jimmy Hallyburton, Boise City Council President Pro Tem, said the city initially helped pay for the shelter through federal COVID-19 grants.
He said once that funding started to run out, the city partnered with the county, which gave $697,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to help cover the shelter’s costs for four months. That money runs out in mid-April.
