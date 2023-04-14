Red Lion Boise

The Red Lion Hotel on Fairview Avenue in Boise is helping Interfaith Sanctuary house and care for individuals and families in need. The city of Boise approved nearly $2 million to keep the hotel in use for another year.

 KTVB

Since August, Gerri Graves has spent most of her time in her downtown Boise Red Lion hotel room, either writing or sewing, KTVB reporter Abby Davis writes.

“It’s enabled me to write a lot,” she said. “It’s also enabled me to keep sewing, which is a good distraction, especially if you have depression problems and with your body giving out on you.”


