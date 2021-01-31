The mayor of Meridian and all six Meridian city council members penned a guest opinion in today's Idaho Press, headlined, "Legislature shouldn't punish fiscally responsible cities," and dozens of county commissioners from across the state wrote another, headlined "Our constituents must see property tax relief this session," both calling for property tax relief for Idaho homeowners this year and taking issue with the approach endorsed by a legislative interim panel.
"Legislators should be working to address this issue that results in shifting the tax base," the Meridian officials wrote. "Several legislative ideas exist that can provide real, meaningful tax relief to homeowners. These ideas include adjusting the cap on the homeowner's exemption, updating the circuit breaker index, or allowing schools to collect impact fees so growth can help reduce bonding requests from our education partners."
The county commissioners, dozens of whom signed their guest opinion including one from Ada County and two from Canyon County, wrote, "It isn't income tax relief that Idahoans are asking for. It's property tax relief."
They called for adjusting driver's license fees, investing more state funding in public defense and district courts, and permitting counties to implement local-option taxes to offset rising property taxes; and also called for re-indexing the homeowner's exemption to home values, something Idaho did for a decade until lawmakers repealed it in 2016, just as home values were soaring.
"County commissioners are the boots on the ground," the commissioners wrote. We too are homeowners. We are struggling to balance the financial needs of our counties with property tax relief that many Idahoans urgently need. Please help us provide significant property tax relief while also ensuring proper funding for the many services that counties are mandated to provide."
You can read the city officials' full op-ed piece here (subscription required), and the county commissioners' full article here, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.