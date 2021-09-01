Idaho’s Commission for Reapportionment is holding is first meeting today at the state Capitol, and thus far, it has elected its co-chairs: Former Sen. Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls; and former Sen. Dan Schmidt, D-Moscow, after Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney swore in the commissioners. The six-member, evenly split bipartisan panel also heard an overview and history of redistricting in Idaho from Gary Moncrief, the BSU political scientist emeritus who’s a nationally known expert on redistricting.
Moncrief closed with a bit of a challenge: He questioned why Idaho, like just a handful of states, has both one senator and two representatives to represent exactly the same district. Most states, he said, divide the Senate districts, so if there are two representatives, each represents half of it.
“I hear all the time now the big concern is rural representation,” Moncrief told the panel. “Well, here’s a way to help the rural representation: Split the Senate districts in half. This means that House candidates would only have to reach half the number of voters.”
Such a change might well require changing Idaho’s Constitution, he noted; that’s what a 2001 Idaho Attorney General’s opinion found. “And I’m not sure that you guys even want to go there,” Moncrief said. “That makes your job harder. … I would like people to think about this in the future, if not now.”
That type of approach, he said, might allow some communities of interest in Idaho that now aren’t large enough to dominate a full legislative district, such as the Hispanic population, to at least be represented as the majority in a House district.
“It makes one wonder why we have a bicameral legislature – at least it makes me wonder that,” Moncrief said “And it makes it harder for the rural components.”
Moncrief said, “I’m just raising this not so much for you guys, as in the future.”
Idaho’s history of redistricting has been a contentious one, Moncrief noted, particularly before the state amended its Constitution in 1994 to create the independent, bipartisan citizens commission. “Some people talk about, ‘Oh, the commission struggles, boy I wish we could go back to the good old days when the Legislature did this,” he said. “These people have selective memories. ... There was a fistfight between two members of the Senate in the stairwell – two members of the same party – in 1981. And what were they fighting over? Redistricting.”
“In Illinois, at about the same time, there was not a fistfight between two people, there was an out-and-out brawl that broke out in the House of Representatives and the police had to be called in.”
“That was not the first or the last time there was a fight in a legislature over redistricting,” Moncrief said. “The point is those halcyon days of the Legislature doing it are not quite as dreamy as people seem to remember.”
I’ll have a full story later today. The commission is now hearing from Chief Deputy Idaho Attorney General Brian Kane on constitutional and statutory requirements that apply to the Commission for Reapportionment. This afternoon, the panel is scheduled for more briefings, including some comments from past redistricting commissioners, Randy Hansen and Ron Beitelspacher; and an overview of Idaho’s current legislative and congressional district maps. The commission is charged with redrawing both - within 90 days - in accordance with the new Census, to preserve the one-person, one-vote principle in light of population changes since the last Census a decade earlier, while also taking into account numerous other constitutional and legal concerns. You can listen live online here to the panel’s meeting, thanks to Idaho Public Television’s InSession service. UPDATE: The panel was scheduled to take a lunch break from noon to 1:30, but finished its morning agenda early, so it broke for lunch early at 11:36 a.m. It'll be back in session at 1:30 p.m.