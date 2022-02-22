House Majority Leader Mike Moyle’s latest bill aimed at limiting local government budgets in times of fast growth, with the aim of property tax relief, cleared the House tax committee Tuesday over the objections of Idaho cities and counties.
“We strongly oppose it,” Kelly Packer, executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities, said after the committee approved the bill on a party-line vote. “It’s just going to exacerbate the cities not having enough funds to meet their current service needs, let alone additional needs when there’s growth.”
The bill would tap part of the revenue sharing that local taxing districts, from cities and counties to highway or fire districts, now get from state sales tax revenue; that comes from an 11.5% share of part of the amount collected statewide. Moyle, R-Star, said because sales tax revenues currently are increasing by large amounts each year, HB 648 would order local governments to deduct half the increase they get in those funds each year from their base budget.
“I’m not trying to hurt them – it’s new money,” he said after the vote.
Idaho Association of Counties Executive Director Seth Grigg testified against the bill in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday, saying he believed it would actually do the opposite of what’s intended, by giving counties an incentive to increase their property tax collections each year by the full 3% that’s allowed.