Yogurt company Chobani, which operates a 1 million-square-foot plant in Twin Falls, will now cover costs for employees who need to travel out of state or more than 100 miles to receive an abortion, transplant surgery, cancer treatment, or other specialized health care, writes reporter Katie Terhune of Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
The Thursday morning announcement comes after a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court revealed that the conservative-majority justices might be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya tweeted Thursday that the company will help its employees access healthcare — including reproductive procedures— even if they are made illegal in the state where the employee lives.
“Businesses have an obligation to prioritize their employees’ health, safety & well-being,” Ulukaya wrote. “That’s why Chobani amended its health plans to support our employees’ ability to access specialized healthcare not available locally – including women’s reproductive health services.”
The policy will cover more than just abortions.
According to an internal memo sent out to employees, the company will cover travel and lodging costs related to cancer treatment, transplant surgery, bariatric surgery, gender reassignment care, abortion, “and any other specialized, non-routine procedure where it is medically necessary for the patient to travel.”
Chobani will cover plane fare or gas, lodging for the person receiving the medical service as well as one caregiver, and reimbursement for childcare costs. The policy covers both employees and their dependents.
The news came one day after Ulukaya came to Idaho, where he announced a $1 million investment in a Magic Valley-based research dairy to advance innovation in the state's agricultural sector.
More than 1,000 of Chobani's roughly 2,200 employees are based in Twin Falls.