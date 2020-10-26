Chobani, operator of a huge Greek yogurt manufacturing plant in Twin Falls, announced today that it is raising its starting wage to at least $15 per hour at all its plants. That’s more than double Idaho’s minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which matches the federal minimum. "This moment of uncertainty is a call for us to join together to strengthen communities and support those working tirelessly to make the food on the tables of families across America," Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani founder and CEO, said today in a news release. "Businesses should serve the people and communities in which they operate. Raising our base starting salary is the right thing to do and we hope other businesses, particularly food manufacturers, feel the same as we all work toward rebuilding our country."
Chobani employees in New York will see a new starting wage of $18 per hour, the company announced, due to the region’s high cost of living. The pay increases will take effect in the first quarter of 2021; the company’s full announcement is online here.