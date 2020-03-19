Chobani, Clif Bar, HP and Micron have all signed a letter hand-delivered to Gov. Brad Little today urging him to veto HB 500a, the transgender athletes bill, and HB 509, the bill defying a federal court order by forbidding transgender Idahoans from changing the gender markers on their birth certificates to match their gender identities. “The undersigned businesses who are proud to call Idaho home write to express our opposition to House Bills 500 and 509,” the four companies wrote. “We are committed to the principles of diversity, inclusion and acceptance. Our employees come from varying backgrounds, cultures, and experiences. Together, our individuality enriches our businesses. We are our employees.”
“We believe it is a privilege and honor to be ambassadors for the State in our daily interactions with customers, communities, and other companies across the nation and around the world,” the four companies wrote. “We proudly talk about how Idaho is one of the best places to live and raise a family. Most important, we talk about the welcoming, big-hearted spirit of Idahoans, and why our employees are so grateful to live here.”
“Idaho’s well-earned reputation is consistent with our companies’ core values including a strong commitment that individuals have the same opportunities to live, work, and contribute to their communities like everyone else,” the letter says. “We strongly believe that House Bills 500 and 509 are not in line with those core values and are not representative of values of the state we enjoy living and working in. Put simply: we believe diversity and inclusion make our Idaho businesses, employees and communities stronger. With respect, we ask you to support all of Idaho’s diverse communities and reject these measures.”