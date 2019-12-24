Reporter Ryan Suppe profiles an Idaho chimney sweep in today's Idaho Press, and it's an enlightening look at what the job of a chimney sweep really is like — as well as how it might differ or have similarities to that of Mary Poppins' pal Bert. Ritchie Abromeit of Meridian's Idaho Fireplace and Chimney, who's been doing the job for a third of his 30 years, says rather than enchantment, the job is about safety.
"We don't ever do a cleaning without an inspection," Abromeit said. "We don't want to give people a false sense of security."
In 2014, the latest data available from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireplaces and chimneys caused about 22,500 residential fires in the U.S., the most, by far, of any type of hearing and cooling equipment. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.