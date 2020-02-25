A bill to set a minimum marriage age of 16 is headed to the House floor, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill today on a unanimous voice vote. Idaho has no minimum marriage age currently, one of about a dozen states that doesn't; 16- and 17-year-olds can marry with parental permission and younger children can also marry if a judge signs off.
As well as setting a minimum age, the bill, sponsored by Reps. Barbara Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, would limit marriage of 16- and 17-year-olds to people within three years of them in age. Ehardt said they researched the law in other states in drafting the bill, and 16 is the most common minimum age.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, sponsored a similar bill last year, which was voted down in the House. The main difference between her bill and this year's is that Wintrow's would have required a judge to sign off for 16- and 17-year-olds to marry. Wintrow, who is on the Judiciary Committee, voted for Zollinger and Ehardt's bill, but she expressed reluctance. Wintrow said she believes the marriage age should be 18, and that if younger people are allowed to marry, a judge should sign off to make sure they're not being coerced by their parents.
