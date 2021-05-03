Just 10 hours after he’d said this morning that JFAC would take up close to $99 million in child care stabilization funding on Tuesday morning, Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the House co-chair of JFAC, attempted to amend the JFAC agenda for Tuesday and remove the proposal to allow $70 million in child care stabilization funds to be spent, leaving only new block grant funds for after-school programs like the Boys & Girls Club. Youngblood said by text that he was lacking federal Health & Human Services guidance.
Alex Adams, budget director for Gov. Brad Little, said late Monday that the funds are for an existing program, so they fall under existing federal HHS guidance.
“I don’t know that they even expect ARPA-specific guidance for that particular program,” Adams said. “So we feel that there’s enough information.”
Late Monday evening, Youngblood said, “We’ll know more in the morning. Believe me, I know there is a need.”
The Department of Health & Welfare confirmed late Monday that the money is for an existing program and all federal guidance already has been received. The item remains on JFAC's agenda for Tuesday morning.