An array of Idaho child care providers are planning to take their message to the state Legislature on Monday that their industry needs the millions in child care aid the state’s being offered under the American Rescue Plan Act, to help the state’s economy reopen and parents go back to work; some will close their doors for the day.
“Boy, child care has been suffering,” said Lori Fascilla, director of Giraffe Laugh child care centers in Boise. “We just want them to know we need it.”
“We’re not looking for handouts,” said Robin Findl, owner of Kids Choice Child Care Center & Preschool, which has locations in Meridian and Boise. “We are looking for help to sustain.”
The federal legislation, known around the Statehouse by its acronym ARPA, includes approximately $228.8 million for children’s programs.
“There’s been a small group of us working on ideas and working with Health & Welfare,” said Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the House vice-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. She said she was glad to hear that providers were planning to contact lawmakers. “I think this is a year that everyone needs to fight for their funding,” she said.
The $228.8 million allocated to Idaho includes $3.1 million in increased allocations for current programs in 2022; $138.9 in “child care stabilization” funds to help Idaho’s child care industry get back up and running after the pandemic, that must be spent by fiscal year 2023; and $86.8 million in additional Child Care Development Block Grant funding that must be spent by 2024. That funding goes beyond traditional child care providers to potentially include organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, 4-H or after-school programs.
Gov. Brad Little has submitted a request to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee to appropriate $99 million of the $228.8 million next year, including the $3.1 million; $70 million for stabilization; and $26 million for block grants. All the funds are for existing programs — the block grant program, for example, started in Idaho in 1998 — so federal guidance on spending the funds already is in place.
