Derek Santos, Gov. Brad Little’s chief economist, told the Legislature’s Joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Projection Committee, “We think that both the Idaho and the national economy are starting to slow.” Idaho’s economy, however, will likely continue to exceed the nation’s. “The question I always have is where’s the recession,” he said. “In the past we used to use a point estimate,” as to when a recession could be coming up. But, he said, “Probably the better answer is it’s not likely.”
Major changes in tax policy at both the state and federal level prompted a one-time surge in economic growth, as measured in gross domestic product, he noted, which then returns to a more normal level. With continued low unemployment, it’s becoming harder for employers to find qualified employees; that means productivity gains are required for continued growth from essentially the same pool of workers.
Santos then provided lawmakers with a series of scenarios for GDP growth, ranging from pessimistic to baseline to optimistic. The pessimistic option would include a mild recession in 2021; he estimated about a 35% probability of that scenario. He put the baseline scenario as the most likely, at roughly 55%. The optimistic scenario had a probability of about 10%.
“When you put the two together, the odds are about two to one of not having a recession over the next two years,” Santos said.
The biggest local factors influencing Idaho’s general fund tax revenue growth are Idaho personal income, Idaho wage and salary payments, and Idaho housing starts, Santos said. He presented possible scenarios for each of those as well.