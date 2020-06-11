I just received this odd news release from the State Board of Education:
"PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL COMMISSION MEETING CANCELLED AFTER INTERRUPTION
Today’s Idaho Public Charter School Commission virtual Zoom meeting was cancelled after an unauthorized person joined the meeting virtually and interrupted the proceedings. The Commission intends to reschedule the meeting and will conduct re-votes on all agenda items that had been considered prior to the interruption. “We are disgusted by what happened today and we apologize to all participants,” Commission Chairman Alan Reed said. “The Office of the Attorney General is aware of the incident and we will reschedule the meeting as soon as possible while doing all we can to prevent this sort of thing from happening again.”
Mike Keckler, SBOE spokesman, explained, “Some unauthorized person somehow got into the meeting and displayed pornographic material briefly. And they canceled it and shut it down.”
Asked if the commission had implemented security protections for its Zoom meeting, Keckler said yes. "But somehow, some way, somehow, someone was able to get into the meeting, and they're trying to figure that out right now."