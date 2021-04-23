Idaho charter school administrator Laura Sandidge and the Another Choice Virtual Charter board of directors authorized hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer spending to companies Sandidge co-owns, without following proper ethics procedures, the Idaho Professional Standards Commission found. Idaho Education News reporter Sami Edge reports that Sandidge, Head of School at the charter, was issued a letter of reprimand by the Professional Standards Commission (PSC) early in April following what commissioners said were violations of state statute and the State Board of Education’s code of ethics.
Sandidge didn’t admit to violating laws or ethics rules, but agreed that there was sufficient evidence for the charter commission to issue a letter of reprimand.
The Idaho Public Charter School Commission started investigating financial and other concerns at Another Choice after a complaint in April of 2020. Another Choice is a state-funded, 500-student virtual charter school with some physical locations across the Treasure Valley. The commission found reason to believe Sandidge, and the Another Choice board of directors — which included Sandidge’s son-in-law Kevin McLaren — may have violated Idaho ethics laws, commission documents show. The agency forwarded its concerns to the PSC, which governs educator discipline, and the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney.
Canyon County spokesperson Joe Decker said the attorney’s office is screening two matters related to Another Choice to determine whether it will file any criminal charges.
You can read Edge's full story here at idahoednews.org.