A former Idaho candidate for governor has been arrested and charged with the 1984 murder of a girl in northern Colorado, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Steve Pankey, 69, of Twin Falls is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder after deliberation, second-degree kidnapping, and two sentence enhancements for committing a crime of violence, according to the indictment filed against him.
The charges come in connection with the death of Jonelle Matthews, who went missing in Greeley in December 1984 at 12 years old.
Pankey rank in the Republican primary for governor in 2018, taking 1.4% of the vote and coming in last in a seven-way race.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.