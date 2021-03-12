The Idaho House today passed legislation to change Idaho’s price-gouging law in reaction to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s settlement with the state’s three largest gas retailers during the pandemic, sending the bill to the governor’s desk. Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, called SB 1041 “clarifying language,” to clarify that price-gouging can’t be alleged unless the price has gone up. In the case of the gas stations, the price went down, but margins soared as wholesale prices dropped sharply. “It was a tough time,” Palmer told the House. “The attorney general … decided through current statute that through your margins is where gouging comes into play.”
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who disclosed a potential conflict of interest under House ethics rules because his son owns two gas stations, said, “Business dropped way off because people were out of work. … And then we get a letter from the attorney general saying you’re price gouging.”
Vander Woude said state liquor stores have a margin of around 80%. “If the attorney general is concerned about margins and if the attorney general is concerned about price gouging, maybe he should look at the state agency, the liquor store, which has a monopoly and a margin of about 80%,” he declared.
Idaho’s price-gouging statue applies only to fuel or food, pharmaceuticals, or water sold for human consumption during a declared disaster or emergency. It’s aimed at those who take advantage of emergencies to offer those items at “exorbitant or excessive” prices.
“Yes, we did make decent money, but that was the only place we made money during the pandemic was for gas,” Vander Woude told the House. “The attorney general went after the only thing that was profitable at the time and decided he needed to shut that down.” He said, “We have to let the market control what happens, not the attorney general.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, asked, “How is this going to affect consumers?” She said, “I understand the frustration. I think these are really sweeping changes that we could regret down the road, and that could cause problems for consumers.”
Wasden’s office strongly opposed the bill, which was proposed by the Idaho Petroleum Marketers Association. It passed the House today, 61-7. It had earlier passed the Senate unanimously.