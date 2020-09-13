Intermountain Gas Company, which serves 350,000 customers in 74 communities in southern Idaho, is looking to change its natural gas rates through the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. The company is proposing the following changes: 3.6% increase for residential customers; 4.29% increase for general service customers; 5.1% increase for large volume customers; 3.02% decrease for transportation customers; and 1.02% decrease for T-4 demand customers.
The company is arguing that new costs to the transportation of natural gas along with changes to the company’s other expenses in getting natural gas supplies warrant the rate changes. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is accepting comments on the proposal through Sept. 21.
The Idaho PUC also is hosting an online workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 to discuss an Idaho Power proposal to change its net metering program for large commercial, industrial and irrigation customers with on-site power generation. Idaho Power is looking to replace the former two-meter requirement with a single-meter requirement for large customers, as well as making any net metering customers who sign up for the program on or after Dec. 1 subject to any changes in billing the Idaho PUC approves over the next 10 years.
